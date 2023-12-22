7 Ways To Keep Your Brain Healthy

According to Dr Amit Shah, Consultant in Neurology at SRV Hospitals, Goregaon, below are the habits one should follow for a healthy brain.

1. Balanced Diet: Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables counteract oxidative stress, safeguarding cognitive health. Whole grains offer sustained energy, improving mental focus and clarity. Protein sources such as lean meats, beans, and legumes provide essential amino acids for neurotransmitter production. Incorporating a range of nutrient-dense foods ensures sufficient vitamins and minerals, fostering neuroprotective effects and overall cognitive well-being.

2. Regular Exercise: Physical activity benefits not only the body but also the brain. Consistent exercise enhances blood circulation, ensuring the brain obtains vital nutrients and oxygen. Additionally, physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, brain chemicals serving as natural pain relievers and mood enhancers. Strive for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, integrating activities such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or dancing.

3. Quality Sleep: Adequate sleep is vital for cognitive function and emotional well-being. During sleep, the brain undergoes essential processes like memory consolidation and toxin removal. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, ensuring a restful environment free from distractions. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule can also help regulate your body's internal clock, promoting better sleep quality.

4. Mental Stimulation: Maintaining an active brain through intellectually engaging activities can boost cognitive function and resilience. Participate in tasks that test your mind such as puzzles, crosswords, acquiring a new language, or mastering musical instruments. Ongoing learning and intellectual involvement can foster the formation of new neural pathways, enhancing cognitive adaptability and memory.