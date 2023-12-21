5 Yoga Trends 2023: Hottest Yoga Trends Of the Year

Research proved that the global yoga market is expected to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. We have seen the market growing at a steady rate even this year. More and more people are coming back to traditional yoga for mental and physical well-being. Though the practice may seem slow, it is difficult and challenges people in every way. There are also different types of yoga that people can choose as per their preference. Every type of yoga won't work for everyone thus one will have to try a few to find the right fit.
Let's have a quick look at the yoga trends of 2023.
Aerial yoga is an advanced form of yoga that is a mix of yoga and Pilates with the help of a silk hammock. It is a gravity-defying practice that requires utmost attention and a strong core to be able to change poses while hanging in mid-air.
Outdoor yoga is nothing new but it has been a trendy yoga type this year. It is just people working out in the open in their gardens or terraces. The outdoor yoga practice has a calming effect on people since they are closer to nature and under the sun. The yoga studios and trainers have also begun to use the gardens, beaches, and parks for training people.
Broga Yoga is a form of hatha yoga that is inspired by 26 forms of yoga to help a person stretch, loosen the muscles, and get rid of toxins. Broga yoga is a form of yoga for men that brings together exercise and traditional forms of yoga to achieve the required fitness levels. This form of yoga is physically challenging and emphasizes on core-strength, muscle-toning, and cardiovascular work.
Mindful yoga- Mindfulness has always been an important part of yoga practice. The difference between Mindful Yoga and normal yoga practices is that the former focuses mainly on mind-body awareness, as opposed to alignment details and the exact physical posture. Mindful yoga helps in the relaxation of tense muscles, improvement of blood flow, optimization of heart rate, improvement in respiration, and reduction of anxiety and depression
Alien yoga is like an Instagram trend that has become popular among people. It is also one of the most bizarre yoga trends. We see practitioners contort their ribcage into inverted shapes. This yoga makes a person exhale fully, isolating the abdomen and pulling it into the ribcage. It helps a person showcase their core strength through one fluid movement.
