7 Health Benefits Of Hummus

Benefits of Hummus in your diet: The Middle Eastern meal hummus, often known as houmous, is created from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. The traditional Middle Eastern toppings for hummus include olive oil, a few chickpeas, paprika, and parsley. Due to its health advantages, hummus has generated a lot of attention globally. Hummus is most often used as a dip for fresh pita, but there are other ways to use it as well. It is great in wraps, as a potato topping, and even on pizza in place of tomato sauce. It has substancial calories but since hummus is made from nutritious ingredients, it provides the body with healthy nutrients.
Let's know the health benefits of including hummus In your diet.
1. Balances Blood Sugar Spikes
Hummus has a low glycemic index and hence doesn't raise the blood sugar levels very much. This is because body digests it slower than other foods and as we know slowly digesting food helps to maintain blood sugar levels. Eating chickpeas with a meal heavy in carbs help to offset blood sugar spikes.
2. Rich in Protein
Hummus is an excellent source of plant-based protein especially people who are vegetarian or vegan. Protein plays a key role in the body, such as it promotes essential development during childhood and pregnancy, helps the cells repair themselves, creates new cells, preserves lean muscle mass, preventes age-related muscle loss and stimulates protein synthesis.
3. Helps Manage Weight
Hummus is helpful for weight loss due to its protein and fiber contents. Chickpeas also help promote fullness.
Hummus is high in fiber, a nutrient that helps improve satiety. Also, the protein content of hummus helps to increase the metabolism, which assists the weight loss process.
4. Improves Gut Health
Fiber in hummus promotes digestive health. Dietary fiber that contains insoluble and soluble fiber makes one feel fuller and also helps to keep bowel movements regular. Soluble fiber slows digestion and reduces the body's ability to absorb dietary fats and sugars. Insoluble fiber passes through digestive system, adding bulk to stool and further prevents constipation.
5. Reduces the risk of heart problems
Hummus helps to reduce the risk of heart disease. Research proves that the people who ate chickpeas showed better blood cholesterol levels than those who consumed wheat. They had 4.6 percent lower LDL cholesterol levels compared to the later, which reduces the risk of having heart problems.
6. Reduces Chronic Inflammation
Inflammation may cause serious health issues if it lasts longer than necessary. Homemade hummus includes olive oil, which, not only lowers the risks of cardiovascular diseases but also contains powerful antioxidants that reduce chronic inflammation.
7. Helps Improve bone health
Milk is not the only calcium-rich ingredient to consume. Just a few tablespoons of hummus contains 2 grams of calcium. Calcium is a necessary component for healthy bone growth. It also allows the body to function properly, from circulating blood to releasing hormones. Hence, adding hummus to your diet promotes healthy bone health.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)