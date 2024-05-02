7 Benefits Of Sugarcane Juice In Summer

Sugarcane is a perennial grass and belongs to the Poaceae family. It is commonly cultivated in the south and southeast Asia. Sugarcane is cultivated primarily because of its nutritional benefits.
Sugarcane contains compounds like chlorogenic acid, flavonoids and cinnamic acid which are the reason for its color. The sugarcane juice is obtained by crushing and grinding the sugarcane culms. Sugarcane juice contains about 70–75 % of water, 10–15 % of fiber and 13–15 % of sucrose. It is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that have various health benefits. Let's have a look at the health benefits of sugarcane juice.
Sugarcane Juice: Benefits
1. Instant Energy Booster
Sugarcane provides natural supply of sucrose which gives body the right amount of energy to kick-start the day and normalizes the release of glucose in body to regain lost sugar levels. It is also proves to be the best choice to rehydrate the body and shake off fatigue.
2. Diuretic in Nature
The diuretic property of sugarcane juice makes it an essential ingredient for driving away infection. Drinking sugarcane juice helps to prevent urinary tract infection, especially when one experiences burning sensation while passing urine and it also averts kidney stones.
3. Fights Cavities & Bad Breath
Sugarcane juice is loaded with minerals such as calcium and phosphorus that helps to strengthen the enamel of the teeth and protects it against decay. The large amounts of nutrients in sugarcane juice help fight bad breath that occur due to nutrient deficiency.
4. Remedy for Jaundice
Sugarcane juice proves to be a boon in strengthening the liver and a proven remedy for jaundice. The antioxidants in sugarcane juice protects the liver against infection and helps maintain the bilirubin levels in control. Sugarcane juice replenishes the body with lost proteins and nutrients which is required to recover from any kind of ailment.
5. Improves Digestion
Drinking sugarcane juice helps to maintain a good digestive system. Sugarcane contains potassium, that helps to keep the system in good shape, prevents stomach infection and also is helpful in treating constipation.
6. Cures Febrile Disorder
Sugarcane juice is known to have immense benefits for people struggling with febrile disorders. In the event of febrile disorder, the individual suffers from fever, that leads to seizures and loss of protein in the body. It is common in infants and children. Sugarcane juice helps to replenish the lost protein and aids in recovery.
7. Helps Improve Skin Health
One of the benefits of sugarcane juice is that it fights acne, reduces blemishes, delays ageing and helps keep the skin supple. Alpha hydroxy acids have great benefits for skin health, one of the most prominent alpha hydroxy acids is glycolic acid in sugarcane that helps to maintain the radiance of the skin.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)