5 Lesser Known & Unusual Symptoms of Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition in which the body either cannot produce enough insulin or cannot use the produced insulin properly. The first case lack of insulin production is type 1 diabetes and improper use of insulin is type 2 diabetes. Both types result in too much glucose in the blood.

Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that helps regulate the amount of glucose in the blood and allows the body to use sugar from carbohydrates for energy. Lack of insulin prevents the use of sugar in the cells and results in accumulation in the bloodstream.

Diabetes is a chronic, progressive illness but many people fail to understand the symptoms and let the condition worsen overtime. Diabetes symptoms differ from person to person. Here are a few signs and symptoms that are often ignored.