10 Fats Rich Foods That are Healthy For You
Here is a list of foods that contain healthy fats and contribute to overall well being
Fats, the word that makes us think that food rich in fats in unhealthy and must be avoided. Dietary fat was once considered a major culprit behind heart disease but recently people have become more aware and understood that there are few healthy fats that are necessary for us and have various benefits.
According to the American Heart Association, saturated fat should be limited to less than 10% of total calorie intake and few saturated fats in dairy do not have the same negative effect as the saturated fats in red meat. Moreover, foods rich in fats may offer more benefits over the fat-free counterparts. Fats are less processed and less in carbs as well.
Here's the list of 10 foods that are rich in fats and can be consumed without any drawbacks.
1. Avocados are one of the few fruits which are rich in fruits, unlike other fruits that are filled with carbs. Avocados are about 80% fat and one of the best sources of potassium, providing 15% of the Daily Value (DV) per 5-ounce (150-gram) serving. They are rich in antioxidants that have favorable effects on cholesterol levels. they are great source of fiber which offers various digestive, heart health, and weight management benefits.
2. Cheese is considered unhealthy by many but actually it is quite nutritious and great source of calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium, and many other nutrients. A single ounce of cheese contains about 6 grams of protein. Unlike other high-fat dairy products, cheese doesn’t increase heart disease risk.
3. Dark chocolate is always among the foods that are tasty and healthy. It is like a treat with multiple nutrients and benefits. It is high in fat, with fat accounting for around 65% of calories. Dark chocolate also has fiber, iron and magnesium. It is loaded with antioxidants like resveratrol and epicatechin that have anti-aging and performance-enhancing properties. Make sure to choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa.
4. Whole eggs are often considered unhealthy due to the yolks since it is considered to be high in fats and cholesterol but the cholesterol in eggs do not not negatively affect the cholesterol in the blood. Moreover, eggs are dense in nutrients and contain various vitamins and minerals. Choline is one such vitamin found in eggs, a nutrient the brain needs but 90% of people don’t get enough of it. One egg provides 27% of the DV of choline.
5. Fatty fish is considered as one of the most nutritious animal protein sources in the food list. Fatty fish includes fishes salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, and herring. These fishes have heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, high quality proteins, and various vitamins and minerals. Research has proved that fatty fish can improve cognitive function, help regulate blood sugar levels, and decrease heart disease risk.
6. Nuts are super healthy due to their high fats and fiber content. They are great source of plant-based protein. Nuts are also rich in vitamin E, magnesium, a mineral that most people don’t get enough of. Research has proved that regular consumption of nuts lower the risk of various diseases like obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. You can consume nuts like almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, and numerous others.
7. Chia seeds are quite popular among the people today and all for the right reasons. An ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds contains 11 grams of fats. Chia seeds have carbs in the form of fiber and majority of its calories comes form fats. They are rich in healthy fats like essential omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Chia seeds have anti-inflammatory effects and has positive effects on blood pressure.
8. Extra Virgin Olive Oil also finds its position in the list of healthy foods always. This oil is rich in oleic acid, a fatty acid with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It is a part of the Mediterranean diet that has numerous health benefits including improving heart health, blood sugar management, and weight management.
9. Full-fat yogurt is another nutrient dense food rich in fats that has the same nutrients as high-fat dairy products but are low in calories and they are also loaded with healthy probiotics that are beneficial for the health. Yogurt helps improve digestive health and helps manage health weight thus reducing the risk of heart diseases.
10. Flaxseeds provide omega-3 fatty acids and are also rich in fiber. Flaxseed contain 27.3 g of dietary fiber and 42.2 g of fat per 100 g. They contain mainly the unsaturated fats. Moreover, fiber only increases the feeling of fullness and reduces cholesterol. Flaxseed are rich in lignans, a plant compound with antioxidant effects. It can help lower cholesterol, prevent high blood pressure, and regulate heart rhythm.
Topics: fats Fat rich foods Healthy fats
