Shirodhara Therapy in Ayurveda: What is it, How to Do it, Benefits, and More

Shirodhara is a classic and ancient Ayurvedic practice or therapy. It involves slowly and steadily dripping medicated oil or medicated decoctions on the forehead. The therapy helps the person relax and go in a state of self awareness to obtain a psychosomatic balance. It promotes intense feelings of wellness, good physical health, emotional well-being, and soul connection.

Shirodhara therapy helps both the mind and body relax by the brain wave coherence, alpha waves, and downregulation of the sympathetic outflow. The oil is dripped in the center of the forehead, also known as the third eye which is directly connected to the pineal gland.

People who practice meditation also focus on the third eye that results in psychosomatic harmony. Oil drips on the forehead have the meditation-like effect and promote stillness of mind leading to an adaptive response to the basal stress.