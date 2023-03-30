Shirodhara Therapy in Ayurveda: What is it, How to Do it, Benefits, and More
Know what is shirodhara, how to do it, how can it be beneficial and more.
Shirodhara is a classic and ancient Ayurvedic practice or therapy. It involves slowly and steadily dripping medicated oil or medicated decoctions on the forehead. The therapy helps the person relax and go in a state of self awareness to obtain a psychosomatic balance. It promotes intense feelings of wellness, good physical health, emotional well-being, and soul connection.
Shirodhara therapy helps both the mind and body relax by the brain wave coherence, alpha waves, and downregulation of the sympathetic outflow. The oil is dripped in the center of the forehead, also known as the third eye which is directly connected to the pineal gland.
People who practice meditation also focus on the third eye that results in psychosomatic harmony. Oil drips on the forehead have the meditation-like effect and promote stillness of mind leading to an adaptive response to the basal stress.
When Should You Practice Shirodhara?
As per Ayurveda, Shirodhara should be practiced by people who experience an aggravation of Vata and Pitta Doshas in the mind and body. The pitta imbalance can cause problems like insomnia, anxiety, stress, dry skin and hair, hair fall, pain and aches.
An aggravated Pitta dosha can cause problems like anger, irritability, frustration, burning sensation, migraines, and premature greying of the hair.
How is Shirodhara Therapy Practiced?
The person has to lie down on the Shirodhara table and keep their eyes closed and covered.
Then a stream of warm herbal oil is poured on the person’s forehead. The slow dripping of the oil helps create vibrations and helps the oil penetrate deep down into the nervous system. It helps improve blood circulation to the brain.
The therapy provides a warm pressure and flow that helps the mind and body rejuvenate and relax. One has to maintain the rhythmic and continuous flow of oil over the forehead.
After finishing the Dhara, you can rest for a few minutes, and then take a hot water bath to clean the hair of excess oil.
Shirodhara treatment should be practiced for 30 to 60 minutes depending on the medical conditions of the person. You should prevent the oil from entering your eyes and ears. Always take the help of an expert to practice the Shirodhara therapy.
Shirodhara Therapy: Benefits & Uses
Shirodhara helps fight fatigue since it has a soothing effect on our brain cells. It helps purify and rejuvenate the body helping eliminate toxins and reduce mental exhaustion caused due to stress.
The therapy has a soothing effect on the hypothalamus of the brain thus helping regulate pituitary gland that induces sleep and helps you get rid of insomnia.
The warm herbal oils helps in vasodilation of the blood vessels thus improving blood circulation to the brain.
Pitta dosha increases due to stress and anxiety and obstructs the flow of Vatta dosha. The soothing effect Shirodhara therapy helps manage aggravated doshas and helps fight stress-induced headaches and migraines.
Shirodhara also helps soothe hypothalamus, responsible for the regulation of the pituitary gland. It helps manage serotonin levels and stress hormones thus helping manage stress.
Shirodhara tranquilizes and stabilizes the mind, promoting serenity and calmness. Therapy helps fight stress, anxiety, depression, and all other psychosomatic diseases.
Shirodhara also nourishes the scalp and promotes mental clarity, lowering stress levels thus preventing neurological disorders, memory loss and concentration problems.
Shirodhara therapy also helps fight jet lag or insomnia due to frequent flying by helping the exhausted body to relax.
Ayurveda Shirodhara Therapy
