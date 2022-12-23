Why Are Most Voice Assistants Female & How Do They Reinforce Gender Stereotypes?

Tech voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant have undoubtedly become a part of our everyday life. From helping you remember birthdays to putting together your shopping list, they are here to make your life easier.

And they have been around for quite sometime now. While Siri was launched in 2011, Alexa was launched in 2014. Despite that, have you ever noticed that AI assistants are most often voiced by women?

Of course, one may argue that several AI voice automated systems now let you opt for a male voice.

However, the fact is that the default voice of most voice assistants is female and most of them have a female name.

But why is that an issue at all? Do voice assistants reinforce gender stereotypes? The Quint answers all these questions for you.