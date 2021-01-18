Are Siri and Alexa Invading Your Privacy? Here’s What We Know

Digital voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa are used by millions of people around the globe. These assistants observe and collect your data in realtime and process the desired output using Artificial Intelligence(AI).

Most of the data these digital assistants use are personal and potentially sensitive information. By their very nature, these devices tend to listen to something called "wake words", after which they immediately start recording and transfer your request into their cloud-based storage in order to process it.

However, does the recording immediately stop after the output has been delivered, or does it continue? Frightening, isn't it? Here is all you need to know about whether or not Alexa and Siri are invading your privacy.