Siri Thinks Kamala Harris Is US President, Netizens Amused
The glitch has reportedly been fixed.
After much anticipation, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been announced as the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the USA. However, Apple's virtual assistant Siri seems to have mixed things up.
Recently, a few social media users took to Twitter to share videos and tweet about how when they asked Siri about the President's age, the virtual assistant would say Kamala Harris' name.
Don't believe it?
See for yourself:
One user's experience prompted others to follow suit and join the fun.
Social media users were both shocked and amused.
According to reports, the glitch has been fixed.
President-elect Joe Biden is all set to step foot inside the Oval House in January, along with his wife Jill Biden and his two dogs, Major and Champ. Major is reportedly the first rescue dog the White House has ever seen. The dogs are fondly being called 'DOTUS' by many social media users. Kamala Harris has created history by being the first woman as well as woman of colour and south Asian descent to become Vice President.
