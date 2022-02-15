Alexa Turns 4 In India! Here’s How Alexa’s Adoption Grew Over The Last Year

They say time flies when you’re having fun. Couldn’t have been truer for our relationship with Amazon Alexa, which just turned four in India! Over these last four years, millions of Indian users have interacted with Alexa using voice service in English, Hindi and Hinglish on a wide range of Echo devices, Fire TV, Amazon shopping app on Android, and many third-party devices with built-in Alexa. And if you thought this obsession with Alexa is limited to tech dudebros and dudettes in metro cities, think again - almost 50% of Indian Alexa users are from non-metro cities.

On a personal note, I should add that gifting an Echo Dot to my parents on their anniversary was the best decision ever. While I write this in Delhi, I know for a fact in a couple of hours I’ll get an Echo to Echo call from my mom or my dad chilling in Guwahati, just checking up on me, as many Indian parents often do. As someone who’s been yearning to go home for a while, this is easily the next best thing. These hands-free, no agenda “how’s your day?” chats have literally kept me sane these last couple of years. But moving on to more tangible “big picture” data from 2021, here’s some interesting trivia about how Alexa has become ingrained in our lives.