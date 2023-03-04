Explained: Why Has SEBI Barred Actor Arshad Warsi & His Wife From Stock Market?

Subsequently, the misleading YouTube videos ceased to be available for public viewing, it added.

The regulator also alleged that the two YouTube channels The Advisor and Moneywise uploaded videos on Sadhna in July 2022. In the case of Sharpline, Midcapcalls and ProfitYatra had uploaded videos in May 2022.

Subsequent to the release of the YouTube videos, there was an increase in the price and trading volume of the Sadhna shares, as per SEBI.

The volumes appear to have been contributed by large number of retail investors likely influenced by the misleading YouTube videos, it said.

The Indian Express recently reported, citing sources, that Sadhna Broadcast is going to be taken over by the Adani Group as well as that the company will soon move from TV production to movie production, with a big American corporation entering into a contract worth Rs 1,100 crore to produce four devotional movies under the label.