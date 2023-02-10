Adani Hindenburg Row: SC Asks SEBI For Framework To Protect Indian Investors

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 February, expressed concerns over losses running into several lakh crores suffered by Indian investors after the publication of the Hindenburg research report on the Adani group.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to suggest steps that can be taken to safeguard Indian investors in the future.

"It is said total loss by Indian investors is several lakh crores....How do we ensure they are protected..it is said 10 lakh crores. How do we ensure that this does not happen in future. What role should be envisaged for SEBI in future," the CJI said.

The bench directed SEBI to file a response by Monday, 13 February which outlines how a strong mechanism can be put in place.

The Bench was hearing two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions in connection with the Hindenburg research report on Adani.