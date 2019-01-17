How Well Does Arshad Warsi Know Arshad Warsi?

Arshad Warsi, famously known as ‘Circuit’ from Munna Bhai recently joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. The star was also seen in Durgamati in a supporting role alongside Bhumi Pednekar, and was co-produced by Akshay.

Talking to PTI about his upcoming role in Bachchan Pandey, he'd said, "I am playing a struggling actor from Bombay. My scenes are with Kriti Sanon. I am not part of Akshay’s gang we both are on opposite sides."

The star, famous for his comic timing and memorable roles in movies like Munna Bhai, Dhamaal and the Golmaal series, believed that his film Fraud Saiyaan was a laugh riot despite not going down well with the audience.

Arshad Warsi has acted with Saurabh Shukla in the past and they both have proven to be an expert comic jodi. The duo did manage to recreate their magic on screen just like they did in Jolly LLB or Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

What to expect in this video? Arshad Warsi answers questions about himself - you will be shocked to know that he doesn’t remember more than half the things he has done in his life or career! We researched about his life and asked him about his past and the reactions are going to make you ROFL.

Fraud Saiyaan is about Arshad Warsi’s character getting married almost a dozen times and getting trapped by a detective. Is he able to keep all his wives happy around him? The film released on 18 January, though shot in 2014. After that, he also starred in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.

Arshad Warsi also played a role in the third part of Dhamaal which is called Total Dhamaal. Bachchan Pandey follows an original script by Kuttanda and Samji, and is set to release on 26 January 2022.