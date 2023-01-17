SEBI to Reward Informants up to Rs 5 Lakh for Information on Defaulters

How does SEBI initiate the recovery procedure? Whenever the regulator passes an order against an entity imposing fines or seeking disgorgement of funds, it issues a 'recovery certificate.'

Based on this, SEBI officials begin the recovery process by alerting banks, stock exchanges and depositories.

However, there are several cases where SEBI has issued these recovery certificates but has not been able to collect the fines. This may be due to reasons such as the alleged offender going bankrupt, being untraceable etc.

In some instances, there is a stay order on the recovery issued by various courts. If the stay extends for a long period, SEBI categorises such dues as difficult to recover (DTR), too.

Why now? According to SEBI data, there are 446 cases where defaulters are untraceable, or the companies are not functional or there is a lack of information regarding attachable assets. The value of recovery certificates issued in these cases is nearly Rs 1,939 crore, data showed.



"During execution of recovery proceedings, it was observed in certain cases that the amount remains due for various reasons such as insolvency, stay on recovery of dues, the defaulter being untraceable, etc," The Economic Times quoted the regulator as saying.