Explained: Why Parts of India Are Seeing Extreme Rainfall & Floods

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Jaipur since 13 August, continuing on Friday, 14 August, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajasthan over the next two days.

Less than two months ago, the western coast of India was bracing itself for cyclone Nisarga, and it is now dealing with a torrential downpour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts active monsoon conditions over the west coast including Mumbai and east coast of India and likely intense rainfall over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Southwest Monsoon currently is in Active to Vigorous phase over the Konkan coast and adjoining area of west coasts including Mumbai and east coast of India covering Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

Why are these parts of India experiencing such heavy showers and floods?