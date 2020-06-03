Severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ – the second to hit India in two weeks – made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibag at around 1 pm. Nisarga is the first such storm in a long time to impact an already coronavirus-hit Mumbai which has recorded over 41,000 COVID-19 cases out of around 70,000 cases in the state.The storm which intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm”, made landfall on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday afternoon. “Three members of a family were injured when cement blocks from an adjacent under-construction building fell on their shanty at Santacruz in Mumbai due to gusty winds,” PTI reported quoting the police. Cyclone Nisarga: Emergency Number for BMC Control Room – 1916No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline, the police had said in a late-night order on Tuesday. No arrivals and departures are allowed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 7 pm on Wednesday.“The center of the severe cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started and it will be completed during next 3 hours,” according to IMD. It has begun entering Mumbai and Thane as well.As the cyclone made inroads in Maharashtra, visuals of roofs being blown away in Raigad surfaced online.Alibag reported wind speed of 93 km per hour this afternoon. The tropical storm – likely to weaken into a cyclone in the next six hours – is expected to have wind speeds in excess of 100 km per hour, with gusts up to 120 km per hour.IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said earlier in the day that over Gujarat’s Navsari and Valsad, wind speed of about 60kmph-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken and by tomorrow morning, it will become a depression.Forty-three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been deployed in areas expected to be affected along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. One NDRF team consists of 45 personnel.“The evacuation is nearly complete. Those in shelters are being trained for life skills and social distancing is being ensured. All preparations are in order. Let's hope we safely ride through the cyclone,” NDRF chief SN Pradhan said in a video message this afternoon.40,000 People Evacuated Along the Coast in MumbaiIn Maharashtra, more than 19,000 people have been moved to safety. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to “stay indoors for two days.”Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai have been shifted to safer places, reported PTI.Goa also experienced heavy rains and gusty winds since Wednesday morning. There were also reports of flooding in some low-lying areas, according to PTI.Apart from Maharashtra and Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as some parts of these two states and the union territories fall on the path of the cyclone.This is the first cyclone to hit India’s financial capital in over 100 years. The IMD Diector General stated, “The last severe cyclonic storm to hit near Mumbai was in 1961”.Cyclone Nisarga: Emergency Number for BMC Control Room – 1916 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.