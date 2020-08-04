Heavy Rains, Flooding in Mumbai: Train, Bus Services Affected

Several parts of Mumbai woke up to waterlogging on Tuesday, 4 August, after the city recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in a span of 10 hours.

The western line has been completely stopped, while the harbour line has been stopped between Kurla and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and the central line is running with slow speed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.