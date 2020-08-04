Heavy Rains, Flooding in Mumbai: Train, Bus Services Affected
Mumbai recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in a span of 10 hours.
Several parts of Mumbai woke up to waterlogging on Tuesday, 4 August, after the city recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in a span of 10 hours.
The western line has been completely stopped, while the harbour line has been stopped between Kurla and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and the central line is running with slow speed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
BEST bus services have been diverted on at least eight routes in the city and its suburbs, the BMC added. It also advised people to not go near beaches and other low-lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 metres is expected at 12:47 pm on Tuesday. Offices and other establishments which don’t fall under emergency services have also been urged to remain shut.
The India Meteorological Department had on Monday issued a red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
