Several Dead In Kerala, Property Gone As Floods Ravage South India

Rains also continued to batter coastal and northern Karnataka. Many houses were submerged in places like Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa, Kigga and also in parts of Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Bellari, reported The News Minute.

State Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa has released Rs 50 crore for flood-relief work. Another Rs 10,000 has been announced as immediate relief for families affected by floods. Rs 5 lakh will be given to those whose houses have been damaged.

The chief minister has further instructed that schools, colleges and public places be used to to shelter those affected, even as several such facilities are being used as COVID-19 centres in the state.

Electricity remains cut off in districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi, as winds uprooted trees and power cables. Restoration work is also difficult given the circumstances.

Further, landslides were also seen in the districts of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

There is a red alert in place in the coastal, central, and south interior parts of Karnataka, as the state braces for further rainfall for the remainder of this week.

