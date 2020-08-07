Several Dead In Kerala, Property Gone As Floods Ravage South India
Heavy rains, landslides, and flooding have affected Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
At least five people have died and at least thirty families are feared to be trapped after a major landslide hit Pettimudi in Kerala's Idukki district on Friday, 7 August.
The incident comes as several states in South India, like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saw heavy rains, landslides and floods bringing normal life to a halt.
Rescue Operations Continue In Kerala
The landslide happened in the Rajamalai district of Kerala, which is around 25 kms from the town of Munnar, reports NDTV, quoting officials.
Around 70-80 people lived in the area, said the officials, adding that it is difficult to determine how many people may still be trapped under the mud.
They further said that a bridge connecting the town was swept away due to rains and the landslide, which was making access to the area difficult. Ten people have been rescued so far.
Forest officials and other emergency services personnel have reached the spot, and the government has also sought help from IAF helicopters to conduct rescue operations.
A 50-member team of fire and rescue officials have been sent to the sopt, tweeted Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.
Very heavy to extremely heavy rain has been forecast for Idukki district for 7 and 8 August, and with 11 other districts in the state have also been put on alert.
Flood Alert In 20 Tamil Nadu Villages
A flood alert has been issued in more than 20 villages in western Tamil Nadu.
Due to heavy rain in Udhagamandalam, over 50,000 cusecs of water was flowing into the Bhavani River, revenue officials told The News Minute, on Thursday, 6 August.
The river water, thereafter, reached Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir at Bhavanisagar.
The level of the reservoir touched 92.77 feet, as against its full capacity of 105 feet. The officials told TNM that if the inflow continues to increase and the level rises upto 100 feet, water would be released from the reservoir into the river.
The Nilgiris also recorded over 111 mm of rain Thursday.
Power supply continues to be disrupted in the area and over 600 trees were reportedly uprooted. Landslides were also seen in the areas of Avalance and Emerald.
About 300 people have been evacuated from the area so far and people have been asked not to step out unless its an emergency. The heavy showers are expected to continue till Saturday, 8 August.
Heavy Landslide, Flooding In Karnataka
Rains also continued to batter coastal and northern Karnataka. Many houses were submerged in places like Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa, Kigga and also in parts of Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Bellari, reported The News Minute.
State Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa has released Rs 50 crore for flood-relief work. Another Rs 10,000 has been announced as immediate relief for families affected by floods. Rs 5 lakh will be given to those whose houses have been damaged.
The chief minister has further instructed that schools, colleges and public places be used to to shelter those affected, even as several such facilities are being used as COVID-19 centres in the state.
Electricity remains cut off in districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi, as winds uprooted trees and power cables. Restoration work is also difficult given the circumstances.
Further, landslides were also seen in the districts of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.
There is a red alert in place in the coastal, central, and south interior parts of Karnataka, as the state braces for further rainfall for the remainder of this week.
(With inputs from NDTV, The News Minute)
