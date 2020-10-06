Explained: Paytm vs Google App Store Row & Why Startups Are Angry

Among the primary reasons is the market dominance of Google’s Android Operating System (OS), which comprises the Play Store. Google’s Android OS currently commands over 90 percent share of the Indian smartphone market.

According to reports, a growing sentiment among many Indian startup founders is that Google is abusing its dominant market position to squeeze revenues out of startups and imposing hard conditions on them in order to avail the benefits of being listed and discoverable on the Play Store.

The major concerns of the Indian startup community are:

Billing System: Google has declared its intention to start billing apps for in app purchases, such as subscriptions, virtual coins and other special paid features. This is done with objective to enforce the 30 percent commission it seeks from apps on Play Store.

Dominance: Google’s dominance in the Operating System (OS) market and by extension, its app store, has led to arbitrary imposition of rules or restrictions, say app owners, according to Medianama’s report. Simply put, for many startups, the cost of being outside of the Play Store’s network is too prohibitive.

National Security: Medinama reported that a key point raised in a WhatsApp group discussion among founders was the risk for Indian startups if the US does to the Indian startup ecosystem, what it did to Huawei. “This could be a national security issue,” according to the founder of an app.