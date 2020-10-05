Need Transparency, Accountability of Algorithms: Modi at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 5 October, speaking at the inauguration of an international AI Summit, said transparency and accountability of algorithms are key to establishing trust in artificial intelligence.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used,” PM Modi emphasised at RAISE 2020, a virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) focusing on ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’ (RAISE).

“Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability,” the prime minister added, touching upon an issue that has become central to global discussions around the proliferation of AI-based technology in decision making and predictive analysis.

As computing technology advances, humans are increasingly handing over decision-making to algorithms on various aspects of our life.