Paytm Challenges Google & Apple by Launching Its Own App Store

Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience, without having to download them.

You can find the Paytm Mini App Store option in the app’s main dashboard and by tapping on ‘More’. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.

Paytm has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript technologies.

The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

The company said that local India's app store aims to drive the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

Paytm Mini App Store offers direct access to discover, browse and pay without downloading or installing separate apps.