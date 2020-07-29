NEP 2020: Foreign Universities Allowed to Set Up Campuses in India

Apart from opening doors to foreign players, to the Indian education system, the new policy has also introduced major reforms in school education, including universalisation of early childhood care education, setting up of a national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, ‘5+3+3+4’ circular and pedological structure and no rigid separation between arts and sciences.

The policy also mandates the medium of instruction till at least class 5 and preferably till class 8 and beyond in home or regional language, and a 360-degree holistic report card – based on assessment by students, classmates and teachers.

Besides this, PARAKH – Performance, Assessment, Review and Analysis for Holistic Development – will form the standard, norm and guidelines for the schools so that it reaches the benchmark. Schools will have transparent online systems for self-disclosure for public oversight and accountability.

