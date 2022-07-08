Ground Report: How Heatwave 2022 Devastated Mango and Wheat Farmers

How Did the Heatwave in March Affect Crops?

The heat shrunk the mangoes, farmers say. When asked about the usual size of a mango fruit around this season, Mohammad Azad, 31, held a fruit in his hands and said it would usually be twice this size.

Holding this year's mango in his hand, Manoj Kumar, 37, said, "This mango would usually weigh around 400 gms. But this year, it is only 50 gms. The sweetness has also reduced by 70 percent."

"Most of our produce is rotten. It was spoiled by pests. All the blossoms withered because of the high heat and fell off," he explained.