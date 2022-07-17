Amid Heatwave, Wildfires in France, Spain & Portugal Force Thousands to Flee

The French weather service predicted temperatures of up to 41 degrees in parts of the country's south on Sunday and new heat records are expected on Monday. Around 38 out of France's 96 departments were listed on "orange" alert, in the latest weather warning.

While Spain has been experiencing a week-long heatwave with highs of 45.7 degree Celsius, figures from Spain’s Carlos III public health institute, revealed that 360 people died between 10 July to 15 July due to the heatwave. On 15 July alone, 123 people were reported dead.

Temperatures across Portugal exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in the past week, with one meteorological station in the country witnessing 47 degrees Celsius. 238 people died of the heatwave between 7 July - 13 July, the country's health ministry said.