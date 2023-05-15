Explained: From Film Selection to Ticket Prices, What Is Cannes All About?

Unlike last year, the number of Indian films that are going to be screened at Cannes is very low in 2023.

Kennedy: The Anurag Kashyap directorial will have a midnight screening at Cannes. Starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal in lead roles, the police-noir drama revolves around an ex-cop, presumed dead, who works for the corrupt system and seeks redemption.

Agra: Helmed by Kanu Behl, the film stars Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, and Vibha Chibber, among others, in pivotal roles. The film explores the sexual dynamics within a family and will be premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section of Cannes.

Ishanou: Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma’s 1990 Manipuri film will be screened at the Classic Section of Cannes 2023. It is the only Indian film to have been shortlisted in the section.