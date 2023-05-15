As the 76th Cannes Film Festival is all set to roll out its red carpet on 16 May, celebrities and cinephiles across the globe are gearing up for the prestigious event. Several Indian celebrities will be making their debuts at the global event this year, including top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.
But what exactly happens at the Cannes? Which Indian films will be screened at the festival this year? Who will be part of the jury panel? Here's all you need to know.
Explained: From Film Selection to Ticket Prices, What Is Cannes All About?
1. What Happens at Cannes?
Festival de Cannes, popularly known as the Cannes Film Festival, is one of the most renowned film competitions in the world.
It is held annually during the spring in Cannes, a resort town on the southeast coast of the French Riviera in France.
The festival brings together actors, filmmakers, critics, distributors and producers from around the globe to celebrate and showcase cinema.
The event been held every year since 1946 barring 1948 and 1950, when it was cancelled due to a shortage of funds.
When is Cannes 2023 Being Held?
The 76th Cannes Film Festival begins on Tuesday, 16 May, and ends on Saturday, 27 May.
Cannes will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, on the popular Promenade de la Croisette.
The films for this year's annual competition will be screened at the Auditorium Louis Lumière.
This year's festival will commence with the French-language film Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp and directed by Maiwenn, and will close with Pixar's animated film Elemental.
Out-of-competition films and special screenings will be offered to guests and the public during the festival.
This year's Country of Honour at Cannes is Spain, while last year it was India.
What Are the Ticket Prices for Cannes?
The tickets at Cannes range from $6,100 to $25,000 (Rs 5,02,480 to Rs 20,59,347), according to the website VIP Concierge. Those with accreditation for the event or parallel sections can access tickets through the festival's official website.
Others can enjoy open-air screenings at the Cinéma de la Plage at 9.30 pm (1.00 am IST) every evening during the festival.
2. Indian Debutants at the Cannes 2023
Several desi celebrities are set to mark their presence at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Expand
Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, will reportedly present an award to honour 'Women in Cinema' alongside Hollywood actor Kate Winslet at the festival.
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar will represent India on the Cannes red carpet.
Content creator and actor Dolly Singh will also make her debut at the festival.
Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon K, will also attend the festival.
Actor Sunny Leone and actor-radio jockey Abhilash Thapliyal will also be present at the festival for the screening of their film, Kennedy.
3. The Jury for Cannes 2023:
The president of the distinguished Cannes 2023 jury is Swedish director Ruben Östlund. The jury is responsible for selecting the film that receives the festival's highest honour, the Palme d'Or. The members for the 76th edition are:
French actor Denis Ménochet
American actor Brie Larson
Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani
British-Zambian writer and director Rungano Nyoni
American actor-director Paul Dano
Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi
Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron
French director Julia Ducournau
Who Selects the Films at Cannes?
Cannes sets up a selection committee annually to review all the submissions.
Nearly 2,000 films are submitted every year, out of which the committee selects 50 feature films and 10 short films.
The shortlisted films then become part of the official selection.
The screenings of the selected films are further divided into the following categories:
The Official Selection refers to the juried films in competition.
Un Certain Regard highlights original films that have a bold and innovative approach.
Jeune Cinéma is a selection dedicated to film school works and student filmmakers.
The Indians Who Served on the Cannes Jury
At Cannes, members of the 'Feature Films' jury are chosen from all over the world. Over the years, several Indian celebrities have served as members of the Cannes jury panel:
Filmmaker Mrinal Sen, 1982
Filmmaker-producer Mira Nair, 1990
Social activist, author and journalist Arundhati Roy, 2000
Actor Aishwarya Rai, 2003
Actor-director Nandita Das, 2005 and 2013
Actor Sharmila Tagore, 2009
Actor, producer, and director Shekhar Kapur, 2010
Actor Vidya Balan, 2013
Actor Deepika Padukone, 2022
Indian Films to Look Out For at Cannes 2023
Unlike last year, the number of Indian films that are going to be screened at Cannes is very low in 2023.
Kennedy: The Anurag Kashyap directorial will have a midnight screening at Cannes. Starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal in lead roles, the police-noir drama revolves around an ex-cop, presumed dead, who works for the corrupt system and seeks redemption.
Agra: Helmed by Kanu Behl, the film stars Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, and Vibha Chibber, among others, in pivotal roles. The film explores the sexual dynamics within a family and will be premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section of Cannes.
Ishanou: Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma's 1990 Manipuri film will be screened at the Classic Section of Cannes 2023. It is the only Indian film to have been shortlisted in the section.
4. What Are the Awards at Cannes?
The official award categories, excluding special mentions and honorary Palmes, are:
Palme d’Or (The Golden Palme)
Grand Prix (Grand Prize of the Festival)
Prix du Jury (Jury Prize)
Palme d’Or du court métrage (Best Short Film)
Short Film Special Distinction
Prix d’interprétation féminine (Best Actress)
Prix d’interprétation masculine (Best Actor)
Prix de la mise en scène (Best Director)
Prix du scénario (Best Screenplay)
Prix Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard, Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard, Best Performance
Un Certain Regard, Best Direction
Un Certain Regard, Jury’s 'Coup de Coeur'
Un Certain Regard Jury’s Special Mention
Special Jury Prizes
Cinéfondation
The Caméra d’Or
The award for the 76th edition of the festival will be announced online on Saturday, 27 May.
Indian Films That Have Won Awards at Cannes
While India is well represented on the Cannes red carpet every year, only a few Indian films have received honours at the coveted film festival. The following is a list of Indian films that have won awards at global event over the years:
Neecha Nagar (1946): Directed by Chetan Anand, the film took home the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (Best Film) at Cannes.
Do Bigha Zameen (1954): The Bimal Roy film received the Prix Internationale award.
Boot Polish (1954): The Raj Kapoor film won India's first Special Distinction Prize at Cannes.
Pather Panchali (1956): The Satyajit Ray directorial received the prestigious Palm d'Or for best human document.
Kharij (1983): The Bengali-language film by Mrinal Sen won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes.
Salaam Bombay (1988): Directed by Mira Nair, the film won the Camera d'Or at Cannes.
Marana Simhasana (1999): Mirali Nayarayan's Malayalam film won the prestigious Camera d'Or as well.
The Lunchbox (2013): The Irrfan Khan starrer was awarded the Critics Week Viewers Choice Awards.
Masaan (2015): The Vicky Kaushal starrer won two prizes at Cannes - FIPRESCI, the International Jury of Film Critics prize and Promising Future prize in the Un Certain Regard section.
A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021): The Payal Kapadia documentary received the honour of Best Documentary.
