'Kennedy' Teaser: Rahul Bhat Plays a Deadly Assassin in Anurag Kashyap's Film

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' is all set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 24 May.

The teaser of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming 'police noir' drama Kennedy is finally here. The film starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal, is all set to be screened at the upcoming 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

The teaser features Bhat as a deadly assassin, while Leone's character looks mysterious as she appears towards the end of the teaser.

Sharing the teaser with fans, Kashyap wrote on Twitter, "Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?! (Tell us... how much you enjoyed watching this teaser?!) Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!"

Take a look at Kennedy's teaser here:

The organisers of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival announced on 13 April, that Kennedy will be part of their Midnight Screening section.

This isn't the first time Kashyap's film has been screened at Cannes. Previously, in 2012, his wildly popular gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

Coming back to Kennedy, it is produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. While the music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.

Kennedy will premiere at Cannes on 24 May.

Topics:  Anurag Kashyap   Sunny Leone   Kennedy 

