'Best Time To Be a Content Creator': Mallika, Prajakta & Dolly On Their Journeys

Dolly further said that she feels happy content creation has grown so much as an industry. "It's great that there is so much recognition, so many guidelines in place now and so much exposure. Back when we started, I didn't tell about my fashion blog to my parents for the longest time because I knew they wouldn't understand what I was doing and even I wasn't clear".

When asked about featuring family members or near and dear ones in their videos Dolly said that initially she didn't think a lot about it. "However, safety can be an issue nowadays. My family lives in Nainital, and since it's a small town it is very easy to find them". Echoing her thoughts Mallika responded, "Maybe it's age, the validation we have already received or how we have seen the internet evolve, the more I value something in my private life the less I want to share about it online".

The trio also shared about the importance of looking after one's mental health while catering to the demanding profession.

Video: Veeru Krishan Mohan