Pics: 20 Years of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, and has since then made 18 appearances on the esteemed red carpet, more than any other Indian. She has represented India countless times, and for the festival, India meant Aishwarya.

In the course of her appearances, she has set several records along with her flawless ensembles and daring looks that have made the headlines constantly. She was the first Indian female actor to represent the country at the festival, but that's not all. She also became the first Indian actor to open the festival back in 2005. Here's a look at her Cannes journey, through all her iconic red carpet looks.