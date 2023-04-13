Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to Have a Midnight Screening at Festival
The news of Kashyap's 'Kennedy' screening was announced by the organisers of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, will be screened at the upcoming 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The organisers of the prestigious film gala announced on 13 April, that Kennedy will be part of the Midnight Screening section.
The official selection for the 76th Cannes Film Festival was announced by the festival’s longtime director Thierry Frémaux on 13 April, at the UGC Normandie Theatre, Paris, alongside incoming festival president Iris Knobloch.
The news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) on 13 April. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," the tweet read.
This isn't the first time Kashyap's film is being screened at Cannes. Previously, in 2012, his wildly-popular gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.
The director's other films that were premiered at the festival are Bombay Talkies, Ugly, and Raman Raghav 2.0.
The festival will open on 16 May with filmmaker-actor Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, starring herself and Johnny Depp.
Films by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Todd Haynes, Steve McQueen, Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, and Wes Anderson will also be screened at the festival.
