Priyanka to Manushi Chhillar: 5 Former Miss World Winners and Their Film Debuts

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj. The historical drama hit the theatres on 3 June. The model-turned-actor plays the role of princess Sanyogita in the film opposite Akshay Kumar.

Here’s a look at a few Miss World winners from the past, who went on to make their acting debuts in the Indian film industry right after their modeling career.

1. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, who won the title of Miss World in 2017, made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj. The actor is Akshay Kumar’s co-star in this mainstream historical drama. Chhillar started her modeling career with FBB Campus Princess 2016 where she was selected as one of the finalists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Soon after, she won the title of FBB Femina Miss India Haryana in April 2017.