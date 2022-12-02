Gatta Kusthi to SJ Suryah’s Vadhandhi: List of South Films to Watch This Weekend

Backed by the makers behind Vikram Vedha, Pushkar and Gayathri, Vadhandhi is a mystery thriller seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelentingly obsessed cop. The web series releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It stars Laila, Sanjana, Nasser, Smruthi Venkat, and Vivek Prasanna, along with SJ Suryah, in the lead. It streams on Amazon Prime Video from 2 December.