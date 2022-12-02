Gatta Kusthi to SJ Suryah’s Vadhandhi: List of South Films to Watch This Weekend
From Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi to SJ Suryah’s Vadhandhi on Amazon Prime Video, here is the list of films and series releasing in south Indian languages that you can watch over this weekend.
Gold
Gold, starring Prithiviraj and Nayanthara, is one of the most anticipated films from director Alphonse Puthiran, as it is coming after almost 7 years since his previous blockbuster, Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi-starrer Premam was released. The highly anticipated Malayalam romantic comedy finally hit theatres on 1 December.
Love Today
Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a quirky Tamil romantic drama. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie also features Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Yogi Babu. Following its great response in Tamil Nadu, Love Today was recently dubbed into Telugu, and it streams on Netflix from 2 December.
HIT: The 2nd Case
The Telugu murder mystery stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film releases in theatres on 2 December.
DSP
Directed by Ponram, the Tamil film DSP stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Anukreethy Vas and Pugazh. The action-comedy revolves around Vikram-star who plays a cop. DSP has a theatrical release on 2 December.
Vadhandhi
Backed by the makers behind Vikram Vedha, Pushkar and Gayathri, Vadhandhi is a mystery thriller seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelentingly obsessed cop. The web series releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
It stars Laila, Sanjana, Nasser, Smruthi Venkat, and Vivek Prasanna, along with SJ Suryah, in the lead. It streams on Amazon Prime Video from 2 December.
Gatta Kusthi
Chella Ayyavu's bilingual sports action drama Gatta Kusthi (Tamil) / Matti Kusthi (Telugu) stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is all set to screen in theatres on 2 December.
Nitham Oru Vaanam
The romantic drama, written and directed by Ra. Karthik, stars Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar. The film was released on 4 November in theatres, and following its positive reviews, it will stream on Netflix from 2 December.
Monster
The Mohanlal-starrer Monster is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Vysakh. Other notable actors in this film include Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Siddique, and it will be available on Disney Plus and Hotstar on 2 December.
Saudi Vellakka
The film has a list of interesting actors like Lukman Lukku, Vincy Aloshious, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shanker, and Srindaa in important roles. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Saudi Vellakka is a Malayalam film that releases on 2 December in theatres.
Thimayya & Thimayya
The Kannada film is a relationship drama revolving around a grandfather and his grandson. Directed by Sanjay Sharma, Thimayya & Thimayya stars Anant Nag and Diganth Manchale and hits theatres on 2 December.
Teacher
Teacher is helmed by Vivek who also directed Fahadh Faasil's Athiran in the past. The film stars Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose and Manju Pillai in the lead roles. The film releases in theatres on 2 December.
