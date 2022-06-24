‘Maamanithan’ Review: Vijay Sethupathi’s Rural Drama Instills Hope on Humanity

Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja who also has joined hands with his father, maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the first time to compose the music and background score of Maamanithan, the film stars Gayathrie, Anikha Surendran, KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen.

The story revolves around the family man Radhakrishnan (Vijay Sethupathi), his wife (Gayathrie), and two kids. He ventures into a new career with his 'work ethic and reputation' as an investment only to feel cheated by a real estate fraud. Having lost the trust of the villagers who lent him money, he deserts his family and goes on a run. Will there be redemption? That is the rest of the story.

The film beautifully captures the journey of a Manithan (a man) with a burning desire to provide a better life for his family, the emotional turmoil he goes through during the process, and how he eventually ends up becoming a Maamanithan (a great man).