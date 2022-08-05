Review: ‘Victim: Who Is Next?’ Is a Thrilling & Well-Intended Social Commentary

Victim: Who is Next? is a four part anthology series consisting of Pa Ranjith’s Dhammam, Chimbudevan’s Kottai Pakku Vathalum Mottai Maadi Sitharum, M Rajesh’s Mirrage and Venkat Prabhu’s Confession.

The idea to rope in directors who are known for different genres and unique filmmaking styles, looks very interesting on paper. However, it doesn’t seem to fully translate into the final execution.

Dhammam

In this anthology series, Dhammam shines better not just because it is part of the mediocre lot. This Pa Ranjith directorial is easily one of the best shorts in the recently released Indian anthologies because it is a brilliant satire camouflaged as a gripping thriller.

The story revolves around a little girl and a much larger man. They both don't want to give way to each other in a narrow pathway, for two different reasons: Ego for one and self respect for the other. Things escalate quickly and it impacts everyone associated with these two characters.