Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' Returns: The Classic Trumps All Hyper-Hindu Versions

For the thousands of stories one has heard of devout Hindu ladies worshipping their television sets on Sunday mornings, there are hundreds of anecdotes of equally effusive non-Hindu fans. In her book 'Telly-Guillotined', Amrita Shah talks about a Christian lady writing to one of the characters, ‘May our Lord Jesus and Mother Mary Bless you and keep you well,’ and a gushing Muslim fan writing in a letter to Ramanand Sagar, ‘Your name will shine and shine like the morning star in the horizon.’

Sagar’s Ramayan had become a cultural phenomenon that was more than just a piece of content. For most of the actors, this became the role of a lifetime, one they carried over into their real lives and just couldn’t get away from. The impact of the show, on- and off-screen, is unparalleled in the Indian entertainment space. So, when Shemaroo TV announced a few days back that they would be bringing back Sagar’s Ramayan to television screens, can you really blame them for seeing an opportunity and grabbing it? It is, after all, the ultimate palate cleanser for the hordes of disappointed fans who did go to watch Adipurush.

