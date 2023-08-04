Caste Groups Called Out For Praising Fahadh Faasil's Character In 'Maamannan'

Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead roles and Vadivelu playing the titular role, Maamannan tries to debunk the unaware, naive, and, at times, problematic opinions of the privileged section about caste-based discrimination, reservation, and social injustice. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie mostly succeeds in putting things into perspective about how oppression works and delves into its structural and systemic nature.

The story revolves around a Dalit MLA, Maamannan (Vadivelu), and how he faces discrimination based on caste, even after attaining power and position in politics. The film talks about the prejudices a person belonging to an oppressed community faces, no matter how successful they are.

We also have the despicable Rathnavelu (Fahadh Faasil), a man hailing from the dominant caste but holding a lower-ranking position in the same political party that Maamannan is from. Rathnavelu is so accustomed to looking down upon the other community that he disregards the importance of education and only believes that his caste is meant to oppress others.

Maamannan highlights how social hierarchy and discrimination can render education and other values meaningless in the eyes of the oppressor. The protagonist's plight, even after attaining success, urges us to take note of how deep-rooted caste-based atrocities are.

Fahadh Faasil's performance as the antagonist has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike.