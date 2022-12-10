Actor to Minister? But Udhayanidhi Is Far From Karunanidhi & Social Cinema

Udhayanidhi Stalin could soon become a minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

He is, however, not just an MLA but also a noted film personality – an actor whose films have recently taken a subtle political detour, different from that of his grandfather, veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi.

What has Udhayanidhi’s political arch in films been?