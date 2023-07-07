On Udhayanidhi Stalin’s 'Maamannan' & the Controversy Over Caste Politics In DMK

The latest Tamil flick, Maamannan, starring Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh (and music composed by AR Rahman) is directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame. The film has garnered widespread appreciation for its thought provoking portrayal of caste discrimination against Dalit leaders within political parties in Tamil Nadu.

While the film has received praise from audiences and critics alike, it has been mired in controversy after Selvaraj’s debut film’s producer and filmmaker, Pa Ranjith, who is also known for his socially conscious films, commented about Maamannan.