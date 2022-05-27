‘Nenjukku Needhi Is Not a Scene-by-Scene of Article 15’ : Arun Raja Kamaraj
Arun Raja Kamaraj opens up about localizing the super hit 'Article 15' for Tamil audience.
Arun Raja Kamaraj who dons multiple hats as an actor, lyricist, singer and filmmaker speaks to The Quint about his career and utilising every opportunity on his way to become who he is today.
He is known for penning the lyrics and singing the ‘Neruppu Da’ song from Rajinikanth’s Kabali. He recently made his directorial debut with Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan.
Talking about collaborating with one of the biggest producers Boney Kapoor for his second film, he says he is proud and happy that the producer reached out to him after appreciating his first film. About remaking the successful hindi film Article 15 in tamil as Nenjukku Needhi, he said, ”I was given three options and I chose Article 15. I very specifically wanted to do this film for the content it speaks - social justice”.
I think ‘White savior complex’ is simply a heading. That is not the intention. In 'Nenjukku Needhi', we have not glorified those belonging to upper caste as saviors for the oppressed.
Addressing the criticism that Article 15 about having a ‘white savior complex’ and how he has dealt with it in Tamil, Arun Raja says, ”Those who believe in caste, will identify a person with good intentions as someone representing a specific community. In Tamil, we have strongly opposed the caste system by registering that the protagonist is against the very ‘upper’ caste he belongs to".
