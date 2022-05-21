Review: 'Nenjuku Needhi' Is a Solid Remake of Ayushmann-Starrer 'Article 15'

The dialogues by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu are the building blocks that set the foundation strong for the film. They were par excellence in translating the pain of the oppressed community and delivering the hard hitting message to the oppressing community. There are elements of humor peppered throughout the film without diluting the severity of the issue at stake.

Udhayanidhi Stalin aces in carrying a composed demeanor while not failing to express anger at the right places. Special mention to Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suresh Chakravarthy who infuriates the audience with his realistic acting as an annoying character in the film.

Notable performances of other supporting characters include Aari Arjunan, Shivani Rajashekar, Ilavarasu, and Mayilsamy. Background score and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas plays a crucial role especially in ably aiding the elevation of emotional high points in the film.

While the film engages you with brilliant narration, it lets you detour at times with a slight lag. There are few scenes that look staged and inorganic, especially an encounter sequence that was not quite convincing.

However the biggest strength of Nenjuku Needhi is the way it deals with the unjust death of the Dalit girls, not merely as melodrama but rather diving deep into the caste angle, as a well-intentioned and well-executed socio political drama.

Nenjuku Needhi released in theatres on 20 May.