'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind': Prime Video Announces Docuseries on the Singer

Prime Video on Wednesday, 2 August, announced their upcoming docu-series on Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon, titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. The unscripted series will showcase the journey of the self-made musician from Punjab's Gurdaspur to becoming an international music sensation.
Dhillon is known for his chartbuster tracks like 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' and 'Excuses', among many others.
Announcing the news on social media, Prime Video shared an unseen clip of Dhillon, where he is seen performing a melodious Punjabi song on his guitar.
The cation of the post read, "You know his music but not the man. This was AP Dhillon’s last night in India before he made the career defining move to Canada. With big dreams to achieve, little did he know about the challenges ahead, from cultural differences to language barriers. But he moved past every obstacle to become the raging success he is today! His life and his struggles have always been a mystery to his fans. Until now!
AP Dhillon’s journey to fame in the docuseries - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind on Prime Video, out on 18 August!"
Have a look at it here:
The docu-series on Dhillon, whose original name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, will also take us through the singer-rapper's association with Canadian record-label Run-Up Records, which helped their hit songs transform him into a global icon.
AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind will premiere in India and 240 other countries on 18 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)