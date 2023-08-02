'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind': Prime Video Announces Docuseries on the Singer

Announcing the news on social media, Prime Video shared an unseen clip of Dhillon, where he is seen performing a melodious Punjabi song on his guitar.

The cation of the post read, "You know his music but not the man. This was AP Dhillon’s last night in India before he made the career defining move to Canada. With big dreams to achieve, little did he know about the challenges ahead, from cultural differences to language barriers. But he moved past every obstacle to become the raging success he is today! His life and his struggles have always been a mystery to his fans. Until now!

AP Dhillon’s journey to fame in the docuseries - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind on Prime Video, out on 18 August!"

