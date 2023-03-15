AP Dhillon's 'Excuses' Are The Main Attraction At This Viral Petrol Pump

The petrol pump's LED sign flashes the lyrics of the song which reads, "Kehndi hundi si, tanky full karade, saare ni pasand mainu BPCL ton pawade” which roughly translates to "She says, 'get the petrol tank full. I don't like another company, take me to BPCL'".

Honestly, who could've thought that the 'Excuses' trend could even be used for selling petrol!