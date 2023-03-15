AP Dhillon's 'Excuses' Are The Main Attraction At This Viral Petrol Pump
"Kehndi hundi si, tanky full karade," read the text on Petrol Pump's LED screen.
This unique marketing style by a Bharat Petroleum pump in Jalandhar, Punjab proves just how creative people can get! In order to attract more customers, the petrol pump decided to use AP Dhillon's famous song 'Excuses', but with a twist.
The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption, "Come and Say Hi,
If you cross by or keep staring". The video had the text which read, “POV: Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing”.
The petrol pump's LED sign flashes the lyrics of the song which reads, "Kehndi hundi si, tanky full karade, saare ni pasand mainu BPCL ton pawade” which roughly translates to "She says, 'get the petrol tank full. I don't like another company, take me to BPCL'".
Honestly, who could've thought that the 'Excuses' trend could even be used for selling petrol!
Topics: Bharat Petroleum AP Dhillon Excuses
