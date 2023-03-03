Kiara, Kriti & AP Dhillon to Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony on Saturday

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon will all be performing on Saturday evening, according to a post shared on the WPL's social media handles.

The tickets that were put on sale on an online portal have since been sold out.

The Mumbai Indians franchise is being led by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur while Gujarat appointed Aussie Beth Mooney their skipper.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm looking to take it with both hands. Hopefully I'll be able to deliver my hundred percent. I will give my best in every way," said Harmanpreet about being handed the captaincy while speaking to the media on Thursday.

BCCI has marked the tickets for WPL matches to start at Rs 100, going up to Rs 400. The entry for all women and young girls has been made free.