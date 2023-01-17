Miley Cyrus, Shakira's Flowers & Out of Your League: Revenge or Self-Love Songs?

Miley's song isn’t a hit because she wrote it about her ex, attempting to seek revenge. It isn’t a success because of her past love life. Despite the fact that the narrative around revenge is a well-backed one, her song simply resonates with her audience – many of whom have felt what she has.

It would be unseemly to make her self-love anthem primarily about revenge and by extension her ex. But a clear demarcation is also difficult to achieve.

Shakira’s more hard-hitting single is difficult to untangle from her personal life too. Spanish publications have written in abundance about her alleged bitter split. But her song hits home mostly because of the song itself, not because of the rumours around it.

So one thing is for sure, it’s not always the artiste who allegedly seeks revenge. It’s the many things that are written around these songs and how they are sensationalised. And of course, a musician draws inspiration from their own lives. But it’s not a success because of it but despite it.

Both these tonalities, revenge and self-love, overlap. It’s how the audience choose to read it that is important. After all, it’s difficult to separate the art and the artiste but to sensationalise it is another ball game entirely.