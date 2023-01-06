ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s Cat Becomes Third Richest Pet; Is Worth $97 Million

Needless to say, the net worth of Taylor Swift’s cat sparked a meme fest online.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Taylor Swift’s Cat Becomes Third Richest Pet; Is Worth $97 Million
i

In case your bank balance is a source of insecurity for you, you might want to skip reading this. Because singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson is making headlines for being profoundly richer than a lot of us. 

All About Cats recently estimated that the 33-year-old pop icon’s Scottish feline is worth a whopping $97 million, thereby being ranked as the world’s third richest pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the amusing news broke, it triggered a hilarious meme fest. While most cat parents joked about their pet’s meagre net worth, others were shocked at how Olivia Benson was reportedly richer than their favourite musicians and celebrities. 

Check out some hilarious reactions here: 

ADVERTISEMENT

While the All Too Well singer’s feline is the third richest pet, the first two rankings are held by a German shepherd, Gunther VI and a cat, Nala. 


Swift adopted Benson in 2014. In addition to Olivia, she has two other cats named Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. 

Also Read

'I Can’t Cope': Taylor Swift On Her 'All Too Well' Grammy Nomination

'I Can’t Cope': Taylor Swift On Her 'All Too Well' Grammy Nomination

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Taylor Swift   rich cats 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×