Angelina Jolie to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Stand in Solidarity With Ukraine
Many Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to condemn the attack on Ukraine.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a number of Hollywood celebrities have come forward in support of Ukraine. Many of them have also said that they would help those who have been displaced because of the ongoing conflict.
Here are some celebs who have expressed their solidarity with Ukraine.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie took to Instagram to write, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated".
Angelina has been using her Instagram to draw attention to the situation in Ukraine.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement condemning the invasion of Ukraine: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same." Archewell is the humanitarian foundation they both lead.
Camila Cabello
The singer took to her Instagram Stories to "pray for peace".
Kendall Jenner
The model has used her social media to share a map of the areas under attack in Ukraine, along with a broken heart and a message: "Praying for Ukraine".
Miley Cyrus
The singer and actor remembered that she shot Nothing Breaks Like a Heart in Kiev. Miley praised the kindness of the Ukrainian people. She took to Twitter to "call for an immediate end to this violence".
Jared Leto
The actor-singer tweeted, "my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can."
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The veteran actor took to Instagram to express solidarity with the people in Ukraine. He also wrote that "in war... no one wins. Everyone suffers".
