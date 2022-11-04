Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Selena's documentary, which initially started as a tour movie, ultimately became a medium for her to take an in-depth look at her personal struggles. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me talks about the singer's struggle with mental illness and how it has impacted her life over the past few years.

Talking about her documentary, the singer told Rolling Stone, "Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it."