Shakira & FC Barcelona Footballer Gerard Pique Split; Ask for Privacy

A brief statement, released by Shakira’s side, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

This comes after Shakira allegedly caught Pique with another woman, according to a report by Barcelona-based El Periodico. Recently, it was also reported that the couple had been living separately.

The 35-year-old footballer hasn’t had the best year on the field either, with Barcelona having a difficult season and Pique himself battling a series on injuries. He made 39 appearances for the team. The defender is considered to be one of the most important members of the Xavi's Barcelona side, having been there since 2008. Pique has seen some of the most glorious days at Nou Camp, and in more recent years, some rather difficult seasons too.

(With inputs from AFP)