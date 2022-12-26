‘Vir Das: Landing’ Review: A Comedian Willing to Learn & Willing to School

Das wants this special to reflect his gratitude for his fans, the microphone, and the stage. To his credit, he seems genuinely delighted to be there, performing in front of his fans. He is a natural on stage, and that ease draws the viewer in. The bit about spiritual leaders being critiqued as comedians is top-notch.

Every joke and every punch line has clearly been carefully planned and curated — every callback is a moment where Das and the viewer are pointing at each other and saying, "Ah!" almost like it’s a cheeky inside joke moment.

Some bits might seem more like a slam poetry contest than a stand-up. It might not be the most exciting comedy set, and it has nothing new to say about the Indian experience as such. Yet, when Vir Das talks about Vir Das, he is the funniest.

A lot of jokes scream, ‘Yes, this is a man with a mic on stage’ and that might be someone’s cup of tea (it definitely isn’t mine), but he does keep you hooked.