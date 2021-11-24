Dear Vir Das, I come From Not Two, But Many Indias That Nobody Talks About
I come from an India that is outraged by Vir Das' jokes but is silent on our democracy becoming a joke.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Dear Vir Das, I come from not two, but many Indias, that no one talks about. I come from an India that is outraged by Vir Das' jokes but is oblivious to the real issues staring India in the face and puts a cover on the problems concerning the nation.
I come from an India, which is known for the slogan, 'Doodh mangoge kheer denge, Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge,' but does not want to befriend Kashmiris. I come from an India that is outraged when migrant workers are killed in the valley, but is silent when civilians like Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul are killed in an encounter by security forces.
I come from an India where Ragini Tiwari, Narsinghanand, Suresh Chavanke face no action for repeatedly spreading fake news and hatred towards minoritis, but journalists like Siddique Kappan, Samriddhi Sakunia, and Swarna Jha are arrested, for doing their job.
Tale of Many Bharats
I come from an India that is outraged by Vir Das's jokes that are seen as an 'insult' to India on an international platform, but is silent when Kangana Ranaut openly insults India's freedom struggle.
I come from an India where one section sparks a conflict between vegetarians and non-vegetarians, and another section remains oblivious while hundreds go hungry for days. I come from an India that checks if I consume or carry mutton or beef and lynches me on the basis of that, while fellow Indians maintain silence.
I come from an India where a certain section of the media is a cesspool of fake news and propaganda but is silent on manual scavengers who die while cleaning our sewage.
I come from an India where a certain section chants hateful slogans and another section bails them out. I come from an India that takes pride in the Khajuraho temples but opposes LGBTQ+ rights in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.